Award-Winning Blues Guitarist Ana Popovic Performing at Lincoln Amphitheatre This Saturday

Award-Winning Blues Guitarist Ana Popovic to Perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre this Weekend

Award-winning guitar player, singer, and songwriter Ana Popovic will perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre this Saturday, July 16, along with very special guest Boscoe France. The Boscoe France Band will open the evening at 6:30 p.m. with Popovic and her touring band taking the Kyana Woodstock Performance at 7:30 p.m. All times are central.

General admission tickets are $21.95 and VIP tickets (early venue entry, free drink voucher good for beer, wine, or Pepsi products) are $26.95 and can be purchased online at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly at bit.ly/ANAatAMP, or by calling 812-937-2329.

Popovic is in a select group of excellent modern blues guitar players and her tenacity has resulted in twelve albums—nearly all of which have reached the top of the Billboard Blues Charts. She and her band have toured relentlessly for more than 20 years and she has shared the stage with a number of household blues names such as B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Jeff Beck, Joe Bonamassa, and many others.

Tickets for this and all Lincoln Amphitheatre events, including an upcoming performance by The Lone Bellow on July 23 and Here Come the Mummies on August 13, can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by box office phone at 812-937-2329.