Dubois County Leadership Academy Seeking Donations for Inclusive Playground Equipment

The 2022 Dubois County Leadership Academy participants, in collaboration with the Jasper Jaycees and the City of Jasper Parks and Recreation, are seeking donations to purchase and install a universal carousel. This playground equipment will allow all children to play together without secluding children with disabilities to special areas of the playground or to only use specialized equipment. Adding this universal carousel to the Jaycee Park, located at 1409 Bartley Street in Jasper, IN, will create an equitable experience for all playground participants.

The Dubois County Leadership Academy participants have a goal of raising $10,000 to go toward this project. This installation would be the first of several inclusive pieces of playground equipment.

Please consider making a donation to help the Dubois County Leadership Academy install this inclusive playground equipment. Contact Rilyn Rusher at 812-316-6551 with any questions.

Checks can be made to the Dubois County Leadership Academy and mailed to:

Dubois County Leadership Academy

Attn: Chris James

2065 Main Street, P.O. Box 7

Ferdinand, IN 47532

Donations must be received no later than Monday, August 15.

About Dubois County Leadership Academy

The Dubois County Leadership Academy is a county-wide initiative sponsored by the Leadership Pillar of the Ferdinand HomeTown Competitiveness initiative, the City of Jasper, the City of Huntingburg, and Vincennes University Jasper Campus. The steering committee, through the generous pro bono work of Bingham Greenebaum Doll, LLP, is now officially a 501 (c) 3, non-profit, standalone entity.