Indiana Commission for Higher Education is accepting grant applications for Indiana GEAR UP Bridge to College Day

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education, in partnership with Indiana Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate (GEAR UP) is accepting grant applications through Wednesday, July 6 for the 2022-23 Indiana GEAR UP Bridge to College Day. Bridge to College Days exposes high school juniors and seniors to postsecondary opportunities and assists them in completing the necessary steps for applications, financial aid, and college success.

The Indiana GEAR UP Bridge to College Day is designed to support collaborative efforts focused on the following college and career readiness priorities:

21st Century Scholar Success Program (SSP) completion and maintaining academic eligibility Parent and family engagement programming

Financial aid and literacy information

Understanding Indiana’s colleges and universities (campus tours, admissions process, departments/services)

Career exploration and preparation activities

Applicants are eligible to receive up to $10,000 for the program, event or initiative(s) that are completed. Preference will be given to applications that focus on developing sustainable support for students and families at one or more of the 10 Indiana GEAR UP partner schools. more information and registration forms can be found at www.in.gov/che