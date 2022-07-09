Jasper Lumber Company has announced the retirement of President Brett Stenftenagel.

Brett has been jasper lumber company inc’s president for 24 years and has been a tremendous asset for the success and growth of jasper lumber over the course of his tenure. Jasper Lumber wishes him the very best in retirement!

Kyle Giesler was promoted to vice president of operations. Kyle will take over the day-to-day operations from Stefetenagel. Kyle has been with Jasper Lumber for 9 years and has served as estimator, project manager, and most recently as operations manager.

Jasper Lumber Company has been an integral part of jasper and southwest Indiana’s construction industry for over 75 years.