The Jasper Street Dept along with GE Tree Service will close Mill St between E 8th St & E 9th St beginning at approximately 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 for tree removal.

This closure is expected to remain in effect until approximately 5:00 p.m., barring any unforeseen events.

It is suggested that motorists use Main St or McCrillus St as a detour around this project.