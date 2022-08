A pickle pizza is a top treat at the Indiana State Fair this year. Voters yesterday picked the best snacks at the fair, and the pickle pizza won. It has a dill ranch sauce, dill seasoning, dill pickles, and mozzarella cheese. The Pretzel Nacho Bites won second place, and the Mexican Street Corn in a Cup took home third. The State Fair wraps up this weekend.

