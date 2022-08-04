The 44th annual Strassenfest Kicks off on Thursday

Posted By: Logan Troesch August 4, 2022

The 44th annual Strassenfest kicks off on Thursday, August 4, and will be happening all weekend through August 7th.

The Opening ceremonies of the Strassenfest will take place at 6 pm on the Willkommen stage.

Laura Grammer German Heritage Coordinator goes through what will take place at the opening ceremonies of the Strassenfest this year

Remember the Strassenfest will be in a slightly different location in downtown Jasper along Fourth Street to the Thyen Clark Cultural Center.

Strassenfest will conclude on Sunday with the Strassenfest Parade at 1 pm.

