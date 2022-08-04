The 44th annual Strassenfest kicks off on Thursday, August 4, and will be happening all weekend through August 7th.

The Opening ceremonies of the Strassenfest will take place at 6 pm on the Willkommen stage.

Laura Grammer German Heritage Coordinator goes through what will take place at the opening ceremonies of the Strassenfest this year

Remember the Strassenfest will be in a slightly different location in downtown Jasper along Fourth Street to the Thyen Clark Cultural Center.

Strassenfest will conclude on Sunday with the Strassenfest Parade at 1 pm.