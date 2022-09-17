A Spencer County School honored as 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) congratulates 10 Indiana schools for being honored as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

Indiana’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are:

Allen County – Fred H. Croninger Elementary School, Fort Wayne Community Schools

Hendricks County – Eagle Elementary School, Brownsburg Community School Corporation

Hendricks County – Brentwood Elementary School, Plainfield Community School Corporation

Howard County – Northwestern Senior High School, Northwestern School Corporation

Lake County – James B. Eads Elementary School, School Town of Munster

Marion County – Cathedral High School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Marion County – Christ The King Catholic School, Archdiocese of Indianapolis

Porter County – Central Elementary School, Valparaiso Community Schools

Porter County – Saint Paul Catholic School, Diocese of Gary

Spencer County – David Turnham Education Center, North Spencer County School Corporation

IDOE and the Council for American Private Education nominated each awarded public and non-public school, respectively, for consideration in the U.S. Department of Education’s “Exemplary High Performing Schools” category. This category honors the state’s schools with the highest graduation rates and the highest achieving students in English/language arts and mathematics as measured by state assessments.

After being nominated, the schools then completed an application detailing their curriculum, culture, leadership and engagement, which was evaluated by the U.S. Department of Education.

These Indiana schools are among 297 schools across the country to earn this distinction in 2022. With its 39th cohort, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed approximately 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.