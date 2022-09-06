Jason Wilber Performing This Friday September 9th On Jim and Pat Thyen Performance Stage

Singer, guitar player, songwriter, and recording artist, Jason Wilber, will be gracing the Jim and Pat Thyen Performance Stage when he gets into town on Friday, September 9. Folk music from the future, with themes at once timeless and timely, has been one description of Wilber’s work. The music will kick off at 7:30 pm EST with Kade Puckett warming up the stage, and Wilber will take to the stage at 8:30 pm EST.

Tickets are on sale now at www.AstraTheater.com. Reserved seating tickets on the main floor and balcony are $15 with a $20 VIP option. The VIP ticket includes preferred parking in the Matrix parking lot, a $5 concession voucher, and a 30-minute pre-show meet-and-greet with the artist.

In addition to his work as a solo recording artist, Wilber is also known as a long-time lead guitar player for singer-songwriter John Prine.

Wilber has recorded 9 solo albums with his latest record, Time Traveler, Simplicity and honesty are key ingredients of this compilation. Wilber layers guitar, mandolin, and percussion, with subtle vocal harmonies.

In addition to sharing the evening with Jason Wilber, the Next Act, Inc. invites you to join them at the Astra Theatre for more of the announced 2022 Next Act, Inc. shows including the screening of Rocky Horror Picture Show on Saturday, October 29, and another outstanding musician, Willie Watson, on Saturday, November 12. Tickets and information on upcoming shows can be found at www.AstraTheater.com.

The historic Astra Theatre is located in the heart of downtown Jasper, Indiana. Newly renovated with 357 seats, the Astra has the main level and balcony seating with a concessions stand offering snacks, local craft and domestic beer, and wine that are available for purchase.