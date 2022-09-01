Jasper Fall Hydrant Flushing Maintenance Program Beginning Monday September 12th

Beginning Monday, September 12th weather permitting the jasper municipal water department will begin the fall hydrant flushing maintenance program. flushing hours are from 730am and 3 pm Monday thru Friday.

the fall hydrant flushing will last for the next several weeks until all city hydrants have been flushed. if you have any questions call the jasper municipal water department at 812-482-5252

company officials say the water will be safe to drink, however, customers should use their own discretion if doing laundry during this time because clothes may become discolored. should anyone experience cloudy or colored water, they are asked to run the cold water tap until it clears.