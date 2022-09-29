Jasper Woman Arrested on Theft Charges

A Jasper woman was arrested on Wednesday for multiple theft charges. Yesterday morning at 11 am Jasper Police and Dubois County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to 4040 Newton Street in reference to an internal theft. After further investigation, it was determined that 42-year-old Kathryn Gutierrez had been stealing from her place of employment. Ms. Gutierrez was lodged at the Dubois County Security Center on multiple misdemeanor theft charges.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

More

Reddit

Email



Tumblr

