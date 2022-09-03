Washington woman arrested on drug charges

Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a Washinton woman on several drug charges Friday night.

Around 5:30 pm, Jasper Police officers were dispatched to Dubois Apartments to assist EMS with an unconscious and unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers started CPR and the patient was transported to Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. While investigating the scene, officers located a female with an outstanding warrant in Daviess County, Kentucky. The woman was later identified as 37-year-old Natasha Schepers of Washington.

Officers utilized a K9 to conduct a free air drug sniff of the vehicle that the unresponsive female had been driving. The K9 positively indicated on the vehicle, and upon a search, officers located methamphetamine, several legend drugs and paraphernalia. The investigation determined the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to Schepers, who was arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug, possession of a smoking instrument, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia, as well as on the outstanding arrest warrant in Kentucky.