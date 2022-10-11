New technology at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes Helping Diagnose Breast Cancer

New technology at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is helping diagnose breast cancer. Automated breast ultrasounds and 3-D mammograms are just two of the variety of new tools being used to not only diagnose but treat patients as well. Radiology doctors at Good Samaritan say the image quality is extremely important when diagnosing cancer in patients. The local hospital is the first in Southwestern Indiana to use the new software and equipment courtesy of Volpara Health.

