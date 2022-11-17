Dubois County Substance Abuse Council Announces 2022 Grant Award Recipients

The Dubois County Substance Abuse Council has announced its 2022 Grant Award Recipients.

The Council receives funds from substance abuse-related conviction user fees and funds local efforts to reduce substance misuse right here in our community. This year, the Council awarded $33,961.00 in funds to be used by Grantees in 2022!

Organizations that received funding include Forest Park Jr./Sr. High School, Dubois County Alcohol and Drug Court, Dubois County Probation, Jasper Police Department, Ferdinand Police Department, Brosmer House, Dove Recovery House for Women, Tri-Cap RSVP, Youth First, and The Phoenix.

The mission of the Dubois County Substance Abuse Council is to reduce substance abuse and the problems associated with substance abuse in Dubois County youth and adults in order to enhance family and community life. We look forward to seeing how the grantees utilize these funds to support our mission.

Congratulations to our grantees – thank you for all the work you do!