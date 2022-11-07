The USDA Farm Service Agency ENCOURAGES EARLY enrollment in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage programs. THE DEADLINE TO ENROLL for the 2023 crop year is March 15th. these programs provide important risk protection SO BEAT THE RUSH BY ENROLLING NOW. If enrollment contractS ARE NOT SIGNED by the deadline, you will Be INELIGIBLE to receive ARC or PLC payments for the 2023 crop year. contact your local FSA office to make an appointment. To find local office information visit farmers.g-o-v.

