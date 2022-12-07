INDOT Announces $119.4 Million in State Matching Funds For Road Projects

Yesterday Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) Commissioner Mike Smith announced 229 Indiana cities, towns, and counties that received a combined $119.4 million in state matching funds for local road projects through Community Crossings, a component of the Governor’s Next Level Roads program.

Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects in July and August. Applications were evaluated based on need and current conditions, as well as impacts to safety and economic development. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. The Community Crossings initiative has provided more than $1 billion in state-matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds of 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities and have an asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50 percent of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer.

State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.

The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2022 summer call for projects is available at in.gov/indot

Around the area communities receiving funds were

Cannelton $140,034.00

Dale $286,351.11

Dubois County $453,371.29

Ferdinand $449,891.00

Huntingburg $216,000.25

Jasper $450,153.50

Martin County $810,761.50

Paoli $841,035.00

Patoka $106,027.35

Petersburg $153,969.93

Pike County $845,269.34

Spencer County $674,600.21

Tell City $898,782.31

West Baden Springs $847,646.25

Winslow $111,214.67

The next call for projects will open in January 2023.