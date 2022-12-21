DC Multisport Gives $21,647 to Local Non-Profits

Members of DC Multisport gather to promote health and wellness while giving back to their communities. The non-profit organization has operated since 2012, with the support of corporate sponsors, to raise funds that will be distributed in the areas they serve.

Members of the Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run Committee presented checks totaling $15,734 to the Phillip R. Dawkins Heart and Vascular Center and Girls on the Run of Southwest Indiana. Proceeds from the second annual “Battle of the Paddle” pickleball tournament in the amount of $1,839 were given to the Tri-County YMCA. Portions of the 2021 and 2022 Color Run funds totaling $3,750 were donated to The Dove Recovery House in Jasper. Mentors For Youth and Crisis Connection split $2,322 from the remaining Color Run proceeds. Other 2022 DC Multisport fundraising events included The Strassenfest Bike Ride and the annual “Jingle Bell Jog”.

The organization plans to host a new “Loop the Lake” event at the Ferdinand State Forest in June of 2023.