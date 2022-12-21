Evansville Police Request Assistance Locating Missing Man

On December 10th the Evansville Police Department received reports of missing 47-year-old, Kenneth “Brian” Colbert. Police say Brian’s last contact with family occurred via text message on December 9th but he did not come home from work. The missing man works in Princeton and local authorities are aware that he is considered missing.

Brian Colbert is a Black male standing roughly 5’10”. He has a skinny build and a tattoo on the right side of his neck. The vehicle Colbert was driving is a plum-colored Toyota Avalon.

Information regarding the whereabouts of Brian Colbert should be relayed to the Evansville Police Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.

