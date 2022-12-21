Jasper High School FFA Directed Grant from Local Farmer

Since 2010 America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to organizations meant to enhance their communities. In partnership with Grow Communities, and sponsored by the Bayer Fund, farmer Brad Wehr directed a $5,000 grant to the Future Farmers of America chapter at JHS.

Funds awarded to Jasper High School FFA were graciously received and are already being put to good use. The chapter purchased study materials and made a donation to the school’s toy drive. Further uses of the grant will include strengthening the group’s career and leadership development, event programs, extending community outreach, and continued leadership and career development experiences for students.

August 1st, 2022 marked the opening of enrollment for farmers seeking the opportunity to direct a 2023 Grow Communities donation.

For more information on the enrollment process and the impact of America’s Farmer programs please visit www.americasfarmers.com