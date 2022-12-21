Huntingburg Merchants Association Half-Pot Winners

The Huntingburg Merchants Association is a group of local, small businesses that work to provide events, street decorations, and encouragement to shop locally. Throughout the past several months the group has been working diligently to raise funds by selling half-pot tickets, and the winners have been announced! Three winning tickets were drawn for various prizes. Here are the winning numbers:

1st Drawn Ticket – $500 – 769796

2nd Drawn Ticket – $1000 – 769089

3rd Drawn Ticket – HALF-POT ($1000 minimum) – 686015

Congratulations, winners. Prizes can be picked up at Firefly Boutique in Huntingburg. Proceeds from ticket sales will fund community events for citizens to enjoy.