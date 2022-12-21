Indiana Shows Unprecedented Economic Success in 2022

State Secretary of Commerce, Brad Chambers, developed a 5 part strategic vision intended to bolster Indiana’s economy. The comprehensive economic roadmap was designed to ensure Indiana is at the center of the future global economy. Dubbed “The 5E Strategy”, Secretary Chamber’s vision is focused on environmental quality, economic future in the next-generation industry, entrepreneurship, energy transition plans, and external engagement promoting Indiana. 2022 saw 218 companies committed to relocate or expand in Indiana, investing more than $22.2 billion in the state’s economy, and concluding its sixth consecutive record-breaking year of economic development. This marks the highest capital investment and annual record for average wages since the inception of the Indiana Economic Development Corporation in 2005.