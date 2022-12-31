There is less than one week left to apply for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program through the Indiana Arts Commission.

The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana.

On-Ramp is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive entrepreneurship and community engagement workshop, plus up to $2,000 in fellowship funding to put the training into action through a career-advancing, community-engaged project.

Interested in learning more about past On-Ramp participants and their experiences? PATTERN magazine’s Fall/Winter 2021 issue featured thirteen participants.

The 2023 On-Ramp workshop will be May 10-12, 2023, in Columbus, Indiana. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make 2023 the year that you accelerate your creative career! Apply by Friday, Jan. 6 at 4:30PM EST.

You can find more information on the program and apply on the Indiana Arts Commission website. Contact Jordan Adams with questions via email at joadams1@iac.in.gov or by phone at (317) 508-6115.