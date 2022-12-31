Latest News

Deadline Approaches for Applications to On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program Collins Joins State Police Jasper Post As Probationary Trooper Washington Man Arrested For Domestic Battery, Criminal Confinement Odon Woman Arrested For Domestic Battery Odon Woman Arrested For Theft

There is less than one week left to apply for the 2023 On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator program through the Indiana Arts Commission.

The On-Ramp Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator is a program for artists and creative entrepreneurs seeking training and resources around establishing or supporting an arts-based business in Indiana.

On-Ramp is comprised of a three-day in-person intensive entrepreneurship and community engagement workshop, plus up to $2,000 in fellowship funding to put the training into action through a career-advancing, community-engaged project.

Interested in learning more about past On-Ramp participants and their experiences?  PATTERN magazine’s Fall/Winter 2021 issue featured thirteen participants.

The 2023 On-Ramp workshop will be May 10-12, 2023, in Columbus, Indiana. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make 2023 the year that you accelerate your creative career! Apply by Friday, Jan. 6 at 4:30PM EST.

You can find more information on the program and apply on the Indiana Arts Commission website. Contact Jordan Adams with questions via email at joadams1@iac.in.gov or by phone at (317) 508-6115.

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post