Eleven Probationary Officers graduated from the 83rn Indiana State Police Academy. Among them is Probationary Trooper Austin Collins, who reports for duty to the Jasper District.

The French Lick native spent time on the town’s Police force from December 2019 through July 2022. He has served on the Volunteer Fire Department since 2014. Collins continues to serve the United States Marine Corps Reserves with a Corporal rank and specializes as a Rifleman.

He now embarks on a three-month field training period alongside veteran troopers. Once completing field training Collins will be primarily patrolling in Crawford County. If you’re interested in beginning a career as a state trooper visit indianatrooper.com