Harold E. Weikert, age 85, of Dubois, Indiana, passed away on , 2022, in Springs Valley Meadows in French Lick, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Harold was born in Crystal, Indiana, on , 1937, to John and Elizabeth (Nolan) Weikert. He married Geraldine Nonte on , 1963.

He was a 1955 graduate of Dubois High School and was a United States Army Veteran.

He worked at Hoosier Desk for several years.

Harold was an avid coon hunter.

Surviving are his wife Gerry Weikert, Dubois, IN, three children, Michael (Sam) Weikert, Dubois, IN, Michelle (Mike) Schilling, Jasper, IN, Jeffrey (Shanna) Weikert, Dubois, IN, six grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, five step-great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, two sisters, Martha Lee (Larry) Emge, Martinsville, IN, Mary Elizabeth Cobb, Mansfield, TX, and David (Dollie) Weikert, Dubois, IN.

Preceding him in death are one daughter-in-law, Barbara Weikert, one sister, Sarah Annabelle Beck, and three brothers, James, Joseph, and George Weikert.

A funeral service for Harold Weikert will be held at 1:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in St. Raphael’s Cemetery in Dubois, Indiana. Fr. John Pfister will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on .

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Raphael’s Cemetery Fund or the Crystal Community Cemetery

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.