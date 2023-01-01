Alice A. Morris, age 83, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 9:17 p.m. on , 2022, in St. Charles Health Campus in Jasper, Indiana, surrounded by family.

Alice was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, on , 1939, to Emmett and Vira (Best) Jeffries. She married Billy Joe Morris on , 1957.

She graduated high school in Hardinsburg, Indiana.

She retired from Masterbrand where she had worked for many years. After retirement, she worked at Headquarters restaurant in Jasper.

Surviving are two daughters, Lorie (Joseph) Busold, Put-in-Bay, OH, Tina (Kevin) Hoffman, Jasper, IN, six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one sister, Lula Powell, Salem, IN, and two brothers, John (Judy) Jeffries, Ireland, IN, and Larry Jeffries, Huntingburg, IN.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are one son Michael Morris, an infant daughter, Debra Morris, one sister, Betty Jeffries, and four brothers, Charles, Phil, Faurest, and Howard Jeffries.

A funeral service for Alice A. Morris will be held at 7:00 p.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana. Art Ross will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on .

Memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.

