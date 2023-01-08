A Crawford County man is behind bars on OWI charges after an accident.

Yesterday afternoon the Jasper Police department responded to an accident where reportedly the driver of a black Dodge Charger had left the scene.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in a nearby restaurant parking lot.

Upon investigation, officers found that the driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old, John Rogers, of Eckerty, while intoxicated had left the scene of the accident.

Rogers was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and obstruction of justice.