Latest News

Crawford County Man Arrested on OWI Charges After Accident Huntingburg Police Asking for Publics Assistance Finding Missing Huntingburg Man 18 WJTS Newscast for January 6th, 2023 18 WJTS in.form: Tri-County YMCA Upcoming Events for Dubois County Residents (1/6/23) Exhibits Honoring Tom Schum and Marcus Green January 5th through February 26th

A Crawford County man is behind bars on OWI charges after an accident.

 

Yesterday afternoon the Jasper Police department responded to an accident where reportedly the driver of a black Dodge Charger had left the scene.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in a nearby restaurant parking lot.

Upon investigation, officers found that the driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old, John Rogers, of Eckerty, while intoxicated had left the scene of the accident.

Rogers was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident, and obstruction of justice.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post