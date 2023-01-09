A Jasper resident’s home was left uninhabitable from damage following a fire on January 3rd. The fire is believed to have started in the dryer before spreading to the kitchen. The homeowner and one dog were saved from the blaze while one dog and a small bird perished.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created to assist the victim. Its description reads: “Hi, my name is Glenna Hanselman. My dear, sweet mom lost the house she shared with my late dad, her possessions, and one of her dogs in a house fire on 1-3-23. She is currently in the hospital with cardiac issues. Not only could she use your prayers and good thoughts, she could use monetary assistance until the insurance is settled. Please give what you can. If you can’t give right now, please say a prayer for her. Thank you.”

The link to the fundraiser is available by clicking here: https://gofund.me/8be9baed as well as on our website, wjts.tv.