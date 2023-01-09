Latest News

18 WJTS Newscast for January 9th, 2023 Monday with The Mayor, with Mayor Steve Schwinghamer – 18 WJTS Barry A. Bowlin State Senator Mark Messmer Talks Expanding Broadband in Indiana. Jasper Man Facing Strangulation, Domestic Battery, and Resisting Law Enforcement Charges

Grant applications to receive money from the Tourism Promotion Fund are now being accepted. Tourism-related organizations, festivals, events, attractions, and other projects that will increase attendance from outside the local area are invited to apply. Previously funded projects are eligible to be awarded new grant money if additional tourism benefits can be proven. Organizations establishing first-time events or projects will be given special consideration.

Completed grant applications must be received no later than March 1, 2023, to be considered. Requests for applications can be directed to Visit Dubois County at 812-482-9115 or by email to info@VisitDuboisCounty.com.

