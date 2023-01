Around 11:15 on the night of Sunday, January 8th, the Jasper Police Department was dispatched to the area of Kuper Lane in reference to a 911 hang-up. Further investigation revealed that a domestic battery had occurred and the suspect left the area.

Officers located 40-year-old Jaime Alonso Guillen Castro in the area of 7th and Bartley streets where he was taken into custody and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center