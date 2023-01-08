The Huntingburg Police Department is asking for the publics assistance in finding a missing Huntingburg man.

72-year-old, Joseph D. Ellis Jr. was last seen visiting a family member on December 30th of 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Jasper and hasn’t returned home or made contact with family members.

His black Toyota Tacoma with an Indiana license plate number TK723LOQ is also missing.

The Huntingburg Police Department is urging anyone with any information about Ellis’s disappearance to contact them.

You can contact the Huntingburg Police Department at 812-683-3003, or you can call their anonymous tip line at 812-684-2992.