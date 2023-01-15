Geraldine F. “Geri” Hardin, age 81 of Otwell, Indiana, passed away at 9:01 pm on , 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Geri was born in Otwell, Indiana on , 1941, to Delmer and Frances (Beadles) Pride. She married Clement Hardin on , 1961, in Mt. Olive Church in Pike County.

She was a homemaker and worked in the healthcare industry for most of her life.

She attended Shiloh Church of Jasper and was a member of the Red Hat Club.

She enjoyed shopping, gardening, and spending time with friends and family.

Surviving is her husband, Clement J. Hardin of Otwell, one son, Anthony J. Hardin (Monica Richter), Schaumburg, IL, one brother, Denzil Pride, Florida, and nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and one brother, Dewight Pride.

A funeral service for Geraldine F. “Geri” Hardin will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in the Otwell Cemetery. Pastor Dan Sinkhorn will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 3 pm until 7 pm on , 2023, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh Church of Jasper or a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.