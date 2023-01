Jasper, Ind. – The Jasper Police department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a subject.

The JPD is asking for help identifying a male subject in reference to an incident that occurred on Friday, January 13th at 5:00 PM near the intersection of 14th and Jackson Street.

JPD encourages anyone with information to contact them at 812-482-2255 or at their anonymous tip line at 812-481-COPS.