Jasper, Ind. – A Jasper woman is facing intoxication and underage drinking charges.

Early Sunday morning, the Jasper Police Department responded to a report of a female wrapped in blankets sitting extremely close to the road on 6th street.

Officers found the female sitting dangerously close to the road and upon investigation found that the subject, identified as 18-year-old, Joyzayah Galyean, was intoxicated.

Galyean was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of minor consumption and public intoxication.