Joseph D. Ellis, Jr., age 72, of Huntingburg, passed away on January 8, 2023, in Warrick County, Indiana.

He was born June 5, 1950, in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Joseph and Mary (Gregoravich) Ellis; and married Barbara Kemp on November 17, 1972, in Hampton, Virginia. Joseph retired from the United States Air Force; and enjoyed watching tv with his dog. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Mary Lou Cristie and Barbara Adams.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ellis of Huntingburg; two sisters, Josephine Bell and Katherine Rountree; one brother, Tom Ellis; and by his dog of 9 years, Abbie.

No services will be held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com