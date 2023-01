While Organizational Day in November was the ceremonial start of the 123rd Indiana General Assembly, the bulk of work for this legislative session got underway this week. In this week’s Messmer Report, State Senator Mark Messmer discusses some of the bills up for debate this session.

As always, feel free to contact my office directly with your questions and concerns by email at Senator.Messmer@iga.in.gov or by phone at 800-382-9467.