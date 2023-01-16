Rickey Dewayne Mahoney, age 73, of West Fork, IN passed away on , 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on , 1949, to Charles Mahoney and Lucella (Laswell) Mahoney in Mifflin, IN.

Rickey was a member of the Local Union 795 in New Albany, IN where he retired from after many years and he was a former Crawford County Councilman.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; Eric, Randy, and Mike Mahoney, and his sisters; Linda and Brenda Mahoney.

Rickey is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (Shoemaker) Mahoney, his children; Rick (Tammy) Mahoney and Catina Mahoney, 2 grandchildren; Michael Mahoney and Jaxon Carroll, 1 great-grandson Winston Mahoney and a nephew Craig Myler, whom Rickey was like a father to Craig, his siblings; Debbie Mahoney Weckman, Glenda Mahoney and Marsha Mahoney and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be held on , 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 a.m.

Officating the funeral service will be Bro. Albert Madden with burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge (Tick Ridge).

