Rickey Dewayne Mahoney, age 73, of West Fork, IN passed away on January 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on November 21, 1949, to Charles Mahoney and Lucella (Laswell) Mahoney in Mifflin, IN.
Rickey was a member of the Local Union 795 in New Albany, IN where he retired from after many years and he was a former Crawford County Councilman.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers; Eric, Randy, and Mike Mahoney, and his sisters; Linda and Brenda Mahoney.
Rickey is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda (Shoemaker) Mahoney, his children; Rick (Tammy) Mahoney and Catina Mahoney, 2 grandchildren; Michael Mahoney and Jaxon Carroll, 1 great-grandson Winston Mahoney and a nephew Craig Myler, whom Rickey was like a father to Craig, his siblings; Debbie Mahoney Weckman, Glenda Mahoney and Marsha Mahoney and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Thursday from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 a.m.
Officating the funeral service will be Bro. Albert Madden with burial to follow at Pleasant Ridge (Tick Ridge).
