Starla Mayrene Eastridge Fullenwider, age 69, of Depauw, IN passed away on , 2023, at Baptist Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN.

She was born on , 1953 to Estel “Pete” Eastridge and Reva (Schulz) Eastridge in Corydon, IN.

Starla loved animals, she had pet pigs at one time, and she loved playing computer games. She worked for many years as a Crawford County Dispatch personal and was a Nurse’s Aid at Todd-Dickey when they first started in business. Starla loved going out to eat with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her son Robert Estel Fullenwider.

Starla is survived by her companion of many years Jerome Mott, her siblings; Marty (Cathy) Eastridge, Darla (Glenn) Eastridge, and Carla Eastridge, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be at 1:00 pm on , 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am on until service time of 1:00 pm.

Burial will be at Eastridge Cemetery in English, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

