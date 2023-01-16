Red Fox Track-n-Trail took to social media to request public assistance following an early January theft at the establishment. The post notifying the public of the theft included a reward being offered for information leading to the perpetrators.

Stolen items include:

Blue 2004 Yamaha Big Bear (photo not exact item, theirs has/had 2 light bars on the front racks)

Green Automatic 2008 Honda 420 Rancher

Blue Yamaha PW50

Red 2018 Honda CRF50

Toolboxes, tools, chains, straps, Milwaukee Grinder, Dewalt Drill, a camper power cord, and other miscellaneous items.

While the club works to replace the stolen property and continues to serve families in need, they ask anyone with information about this theft to contact Red Fox Track-n-Trail or their local sheriff’s department. Photos of the stolen property can be found on our website, wjts.tv.

.