Rich A. Neukam, age 69, of Dale, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Norton Healthcare Pavilion in Louisville, Kentucky.

He was born July 18, 1953, in Dubois County, to William and Henrietta (Meyer) Neukam. Rich was a member of St. James Lutheran Church in Holland and the National Farmers Organization. He loved farming and raising cattle. He was preceded in death by his father, William, who died March 27, 2009, and his mother, Henrietta, who died July 8, 2022.

He is survived by one sister, Sharon Garland of Dale; one nephew, J.D. (Amanda) Garland of Alpharetta, Georgia; two nieces, Kristine Garland of Maine and Julia Garland of Dale; and by one great-niece, Sydney and great-nephew, Camden, both at home.

A funeral mass for Rich A. Neukam will be held at 11:00 a.m., E.S.T., January 16, 2023, at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Cemetery. Pastors Dan Landin and John Beasley will officiate the service.

Friends may call for visitation from 2:00-8:00 p.m., Sunday, January 15th, at the Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg; and also at church from 10:00-11:00 a.m., on Monday.