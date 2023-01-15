Harold W. Allen, age 87, of Taswell, IN passed away on , 2023, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville, IN surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on , 1935, to Earl Allen and Lousia (Godfried) Allen in Birdseye, IN.

Harold was and United States Army Veteran where is served in France. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge at Newton Stewart, IN. He loved mowing his lawn, hunting Ginseng, playing Euchre at the VFW, and hanging with the guys. Harold also enjoyed reading western novels. He loved his family and loved babies.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jean Fleck and stepson Chad Andry.

Harold is survived by his wife of 28 years Judy (Sigrest) Allen, his children; Rebecca Buchtel, Kelly Clark, Kathy (Scott) Wilson, Earl Allen Modesta (Tom) Goodman, and stepson Patrick (Karen) Andry, his grandchildren; 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren, and siblings; Richard Allen, Linda Gilmore and Norma Sturgeon.

Funeral service will be on , 2023, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will also be on , 2023, from 10:00 am until service time of 1:00 pm.

Officiating the funeral service will be Bro. Bobby Deel.

