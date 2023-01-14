Cannelton, Ind. – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Jasper Post and deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle, head-on crash that occurred overnight.

According to a Facebook post from ISP, the crash occurred on State Road 237 north of Cannelton Friday night and resulted in the death of an adult female from Louisiana. The driver of the second vehicle, also an adult female, was transported to Owensboro Hospital for injuries to her led. An autopsy on the deceased woman is scheduled for Sunday.

Toxicology reports for each driver are pending.

No additional details are available at this time.