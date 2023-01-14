Latest News

Public Asked To Nominate Outstanding Physicians Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Perry County Jasper Man Arrested For Domestic Battery, Strangulation Albert H. Helming Leroy J. Braunecker

Cannelton, Ind. – Troopers from the Indiana State Police Jasper Post and deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fatal, two-vehicle, head-on crash that occurred overnight.

According to a Facebook post from ISP, the crash occurred on State Road 237 north of Cannelton  Friday night and resulted in the death of an adult female from Louisiana. The driver of the second vehicle, also an adult female, was transported to Owensboro Hospital for injuries to her led. An autopsy on the deceased woman is scheduled for Sunday. 

Toxicology reports for each driver are pending. 

No additional details are available at this time.

On By Joyce Murrell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post