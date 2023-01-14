Jasper, Ind. – Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a Jasper man Friday night on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and interfering with the reporting of a crime.

36-year-old Dustin Kearby and an unidentified female arrived the Memorial Hosptial and Health Care Center emergency room for treatment. Officers were already there for an unrelated incident. Upon investigation at the hospital, officers determined an altercation had occurred between Kearby and the female.

Officers arrested Kearby. He is being held in the Dubois County Security Center.