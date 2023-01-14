Albert H. Helming, age 91, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 4:59 p.m. on , 2023, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Al was born in Ferdinand, Indiana, on , 1931, to Henry and Josephine (Bartley) Helming. He married Margaret Ann Holtzman on , 1956.

He was a 1949 graduate of Huntingburg High School.

He worked the majority of his career at United Manufacturing Company in Jasper, Indiana.

He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, where he was a member of the adult choir and sang at many weddings and funerals. He was also a member of the Jasper K of C.

Singing was a very important part of Albert’s life. In his early years he was in a dance band that performed in local areas in southern Indiana, and through doing so, he met the love of his life, Margie. He also loved woodworking.

Surviving are his wife, Margie Helming, Jasper, Indiana, six children, Karen Helming, Bloomington, IN, Keith (Lisa) Helming, Minneapolis, MN, Kevin (Arlene) Helming, Evansville, IN, Kathy (Pete) Amborn, Ft. Wayne, IN, Kelli (Charlie) Kunkel, Indianapolis, IN, and Kristi (Scott) Pearson, Minneapolis, IN, 13 grandchildren, one great-grandson, two sisters, Dorothy Cheney, Carrollton, GA, Judy (Tom) Schmitt, Ireland, IN, and one brother, Donnie (Carol) Helming, Indianapolis, IN.

Preceding him in death are one sister, Dolores Sutton, and one brother, Leroy Helming.

A Mass of Christian burial for Albert H. Helming will be held at 10:30 a.m. on , 2023, in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. service time at the church on .

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

