Leroy J. Braunecker, 88, of Ferdinand passed away , 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

Leroy was born , 1934, in Ferdinand to Joseph and Matilda (Schultheis) Braunecker. He was united in marriage to Betty Durcholz on , 1959, in Saint Henry Catholic Church.

Leroy was a lifelong member of Saint Ferdinand Church, a 50-year member of Ferdinand Legion Post 124, and a US Army Veteran. Leroy was a retired heavy equipment operator and coal miner. Leroy volunteered at Meals on Wheels for several years. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Betty Braunecker, one daughter, Kathy (Wayne) Hedinger of Ferdinand, three sons, Gary (Betty) Braunecker of St. Anthony, Eric (Kathy) Braunecker of Evansville, and Tom (Lisa) Braunecker of Elberfeld. Nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. One sister, Bernice Begle of Ferdinand, three brothers, Charles (Norma) Braunecker of Ferdinand, Joseph (Janet) Braunecker of St. Meinrad, and Gene Braunecker of Huntingburg. He was preceded in death by 1 grandson, Joshua Hedinger, 2 brothers, Robert and James Braunecker and a sister, Irma Kluemper-Mundy.

A mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 AM in Saint Ferdinand Church. Burial with military graveside rites to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church on from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.