Wendi Renae Lindauer, age 46, of Jasper, peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends on January 10, 2023, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper.

She was born July 12, 1976, in Jasper, to Jim and Jean (Barnhart) Lindauer. Wendi was a graduate of Jasper High School class of 1994; and also, from Vincennes University in 2017 with a degree in Radiology Technology and was employed at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in the Radiology Department. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. She fostered for the Dubois County Humane Society and served as a volunteer, an adopter and a supporter for over 10 years. Wendi was a loving mother, daughter, sister, friend and companion. She enjoyed camping, swimming, rescuing animals and going to concerts; especially Dave Matthews Band. Wendi was registered as an organ donor and was able to give the gift of life to many recipients through her organ and tissue donation. She was preceded in death by her former fiancé, Ethan and Silas’ father, Jeff R. Nigg; maternal grandparents, Orville and Georgina (Engelhart) Barnhart; paternal grandparents, Oliver and Hazel Lindauer; and by her step-grandfather, Louis Braunecker.

She is survived by her children, Ethan J. and Silas R. Nigg, both at home; her parents, Jim and Jean Lindauer of Jasper; two brothers, Shane A. (Diane) Lindauer of Jasper and Duane A. (Debbie) Lindauer of Birdseye; her companion, Rob Clark of Jasper; and by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to her children or the Dubois County Humane Society. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com