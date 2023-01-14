Jeff A. Fritz, age 63, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 1:56 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Jeff was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on October 3, 1959, to Lawrence and Lillian (Nordhoff) Fritz.
He worked at Cunningham Trucking LLC as a truck driver for many years.
He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren
He is survived by his daughter; Jessica (Tony) Mehringer, Jasper, two sisters; Jill Fritz, Birdseye, and Kristy Fritz, Jasper, two grandchildren; Kylie and Caleb Mehringer, and nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother; John Fritz, one sister; Patricia Ebert, and one nephew; Nicholas Ebert.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeff A. Fritz will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish- Sacred Heart Campus in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17th, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time on Wednesday, January 18th, at Divine Mercy Parish- Sacred Heart Campus in Schnellville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.
