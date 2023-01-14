Jeff A. Fritz, age 63, of St. Anthony, Indiana, passed away at 1:56 p.m. on , 2023, in Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Jeff was born in Huntingburg, Indiana, on , 1959, to Lawrence and Lillian (Nordhoff) Fritz.

He worked at Cunningham Trucking LLC as a truck driver for many years.

He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family, friends, and grandchildren

He is survived by his daughter; Jessica (Tony) Mehringer, Jasper, two sisters; Jill Fritz, Birdseye, and Kristy Fritz, Jasper, two grandchildren; Kylie and Caleb Mehringer, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother; John Fritz, one sister; Patricia Ebert, and one nephew; Nicholas Ebert.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jeff A. Fritz will be held at 10:00 a.m. on , 2023, at Divine Mercy Parish- Sacred Heart Campus in Schnellville, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on , , at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper. A second visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. service time on , , at Divine Mercy Parish- Sacred Heart Campus in Schnellville.

Memorial contributions may be made to Divine Mercy Parish or to a favorite charity.

Condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.