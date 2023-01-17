Latest News

Richard Allen’s trial will be held in Carroll County, but the jury will be from elsewhere in Indiana. Allen is charged with killing 14-year-olds Abby Williams and Libby German nearly six years ago, and the judge ruled the gag order on the case will be permanent. The judge gave attorneys on both sides a week to agree on a county to pull jurors from, noting “it’s painfully clear that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to find a jury here in Delphi, Indiana.

By Logan Troesch

