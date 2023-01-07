The 7th annual trivia night hosted by The Teen Outback took place on Saturday, January 14th, at the Huntingburg Event Center, even if our DC Broadcasting team did not. All proceeds from the trivia fundraiser directly fund new events and programming. Sports was the theme for this year’s fundraiser, and while not all questions were sport-related, participants were encouraged to dress accordingly.

Gatorade beverages were present in human form along with The Average Joes and Globo Gym dodgeball teams. Prizes were presented to first, second and third-place teams after 9 rounds of trivia and other contests. “We Thought This was Karaoke” brought home 3rd place with “Marky Mark and the Drunky Bunch” claiming 2nd. A team representing Primerica Financial Services earned the top prize of the night and graciously regifted their winnings back to the Teen Outback.

The Teen Outback is located at the corner of US Highway 231 and State Road 64 in Huntingburg and serves local youth in grades 3-8. A dance floor, several video game consoles, pool tables, a dodgeball room, and an arcade are all available at the facility to serve its mission of providing a safe, drug and alcohol-free environment that is worry–free for parents. New volunteers are always welcome and are encouraged to contact the facility directly if interested.