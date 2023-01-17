2023 Women of the Heartland Event

Huntingburg, Ind. – Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is excited to bring back the original, in-person Women of the Heartland program for 2023. Women of the Heartland is devoted to promoting women’s health by sharing important information on women’s health topics. This year’s topics include “Trust Your Gut: A Surgeon’s Perspective on Commonplace Gut Pathologies,” “To Pee or Not to Pee – That is the Question,” and “Radiation Oncology – The Star Wars of Modern Medicine.” Join General Surgeons Dr. Andreas Henning and Dr. Joanne Leibe, Urologist Dr. Amit Chakrabarty, and Radiation Oncologist Dr. Kevin Schewe as they share their knowledge during this special morning devoted to women’s health! Dr. Adam Dawkins will emcee the event.

The event will be hosted at Venue 1408 located at 1408 N. Main Street in Huntingburg, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. EST. There is no admission fee; however, monetary donations will be accepted, made payable to the Memorial Hospital Foundation, to benefit and support the Phillip R. Dawkins Heart & Vascular Center and its patients at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

Pre-registration is required by March 1, 2023. All women who attend will receive a gift certificate for a free blood screening including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, triglyceride, and glucose levels at Memorial Hospital outpatient labs.

For more information and to pre-register, please visit Memorial Hospital’s website at www.mhhcc.org and click on “Classes & Events,” or call the Marketing and Public Relations Department at 812-996-2352.