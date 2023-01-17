Local Bowlers’ Sectional Victories- Advancing to Regional

Post-Season Indiana High School Bowling sectionals for the Blue Chip South Conference played out in Huntingburg’s Legendary Lanes this past weekend. Area teams in the conference include Southridge, Forest Park, Jasper, and Heritage Hills. Top performers in the team and individual categories will advance to regional competition next week at Eastown Rec Center in Jasper. WBDC and our sister stations extend our congratulations to the Southridge High School Boys’ Team on their winning sectional title as a team, along with Jasper High School’s dynamic sibling duo, Keyan, and Karleigh Lemond, for top placements in the individual competition. SHS students Caden Richardson (2nd), Kaden Luttrell (3rd), and Landon Poehline (5th) will advance alongside Forest Park’s Korbyn Persohn (4th) in next week’s regional finals. Good luck to all of our local competitors at Eastown Lanes on January 21st!